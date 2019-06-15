Kashmir
GK News Network
Khansahib (Budgam),
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 1:00 AM

Hakeem Yaseen calls for collective efforts

Chairman of Peoples  Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen on Saturday  called  for collective efforts to end ongoing turmoil in the state.

Addressing a gathering here in central Kashmir, Yaseen said, “Civil society groups, political parties and social organizations need to rise above their respective affiliations and  ideologies to form a common platform so that  ways and means could be devised collectively for ending the ongoing  violence in the state.”

