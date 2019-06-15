Hakeem Yaseen calls for collective efforts

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen on Saturday called for collective efforts to end ongoing turmoil in the state.

Addressing a gathering here in central Kashmir, Yaseen said, “Civil society groups, political parties and social organizations need to rise above their respective affiliations and ideologies to form a common platform so that ways and means could be devised collectively for ending the ongoing violence in the state.”

He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives including those of civilians, police and CRPF personnel in AnantnagFidayee attack. He said that people of state are yearning for peace and want an end to prevailing violence.