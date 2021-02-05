Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:02 AM

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

‘Prevail PM, Home Minister to fulfill promise of restoring statehood to J&K’
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the prevailing socio-economic scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued here said Yaseen urged the LG to prevail upon Government of India (GoI), especially PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfill their assurances and promises made in the parliament about the restoration of statehood to J&K besides protecting their rights on land and government jobs.

He said that this step was imperative for bridging the prevailing void of mistrust and alienation among the people of J&K and told the LG that people were yearning for peace and development and wanted to live with honour and dignity.

The statement quoted Yaseen as urging the LG to seek a comprehensive special package for the Government of India for the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in government departments and PSUs as the industries in J&K were negligible in view of its disadvantageous geographical location.

He also urged the LG to execute works on various identified mini hydropower projects in J&K to harvest the huge hydropower potential for promotion of industries on sustained basis.

The statement said that he sought personal intervention of LG for execution of work on the proposed mini-power projects in Sukhnag and Nallah Shaliganga in his Khansahab constituency.

