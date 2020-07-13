Hakeem Yaseen cautions against starting community classes amid COVID19 pandemic

Chairman Peoples Democrstic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Monday cautioned against the idea of starting community classes amid corona pandemic.

In a statement, Yaseen urged the government to further fine-tune the ongoing on-line classes to teach students of various classes especially up to 10th standard.

Yaseen cautioned the Education department against ill effects of holding community classes amid dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

He said it was not possible to control little kids from getting intermingled during community assemblies whether inside a school or outside.

“Usually children up to class 10 are not matured enough to follow prohibitory advisories strictly, so holding of community classes amid pandemic could be a dangerous proportion,” Yaseen said adding holding of the classes was a theoretical proportions which cannot withstand the ground reality.

He said on-line classes for students was the only safe route to impart education to the children amid pandemic instead of playing with their lives by dragging them out of their homes for the community classes.

He said first concern should be to save lives of the children from the fatal virus. He said the decision to conduct community classes during pandemic was totally ill conceived.

Yaseen hailed the decision of the government to re-impose lockdown in some districts of the Valley. He said after alarming spike in the COVID cases coupled with rise in the death rate, re- imposition of the lockdown was imperative to contain the infection.

He also urged for close synergy between the administration and the health experts to fight out the dreaded virus effectively. Yaseen also appealed to the general public to take the pandemic seriously and not to venture out of the homes unnecessarily.