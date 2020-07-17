Hakeem Yaseen concerned over closure, privatisation of PSUs

Chairman people’s Democratic Front PDF Hakeem Yaseen on Friday expressed concern over the government’s move to close down and privatise four public sector undertakings PSUs working under industries and commerce department.

He said that the move would give a serious blow to the employment generation and industrial promotion plans in J&K.

In a statement, Hakeem said that the move was against the overall interests of the state as it was bound to snatch livelihood of the hundreds of workers besides giving a serious blow to the promotion of industrial culture in J&K.

He said instead of closing down the PSUs, the government should infuse fresh blood in them to make them profitable enterprises.

Hakeem Yaseen urged the need to shelve the proposals and urged the government to initiate result oriented plans to make these organizations as profitable enterprises, after seeking suggestions from the reputed experts in the field.

He also expressed concern over the entry of scores of outside labourers in herds in the valley without undergoing mandatory health screening at various entry points. He has cautioned the administration against the possible fall out of the unchecked entry of migratory labourers in the valley.