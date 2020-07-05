Hakeem Yaseen concerned over growing drug abuse

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has expressed serious concern over growing drug and liquor abuse in Kashmir.

In a statement, Hakeem Yaseen said the menace of drug addiction is spreading far and wide in Srinagar and across Kashmir especially among the youth including girls.



He urged the civil society and religious leaders to join hands with the administration especially police and health and medical departments to identity and unearth the racket behind the spread of drugs abuse.