Hakeem Yaseen condemns 'assault' on photojournalists

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Haseen on Wednesday condemned alleged thrashing of two photojournalists by police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement Yaseen urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take action against the guilty cops. He said police and security forces should be sensitized to deal properly with the journalists and allow them to discharge their professional duties without any fear and difficulty.

Yaseen said it was unfortunate that incidents like thrashing and assault on journalists have been occurring repeatedly in J&K, particularly in Kashmir, to stop them from reporting various types of law and order situations freely.