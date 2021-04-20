Hakeem Yaseen dismayed over unscheduled power cuts at Sehri, Iftaar

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Tuesday expressed dismay over the unprecedented power cuts and erratic power supply to the consumers in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadhan, especially at Sehri and Iftaar hours.

A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that never ever such an alarming administrative breakdown had been seen where authorities had totally failed to check skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and in providing power supply to the consumers even during the holy month of Ramadhan.

He said that the total administrative breakdown, almost at all levels had put common people to untold hardships, making life miserable for them.

Yaseen said that the prevailing disconnect between the people and the authorities speaks volumes about the grim situation arising out of non-seriousness and inertia in the administration.

He said that the need of the hour was to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible to enable common people to elect their representatives so that they could get their grievances redressed at an appropriate level.