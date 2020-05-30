Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 12:10 AM

Hakeem Yaseen felicitates Pandits on Mela Kheerbhawani

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Saturday felicitated people on the occasion of Mela Kheerbhawani.

In a statement, Yaseen while congratulating Pandit community said that the annual religious festival epitomises the centuries old rich traditions of communal harmony, composite culture and brotherhood of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said on the mela people of the state, irrespective of their religious affiliations greet each another to express their mutual love and respect.

Yaseen hoped the auspicious occasion would be harbinger of peace and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pandit community was an integral part of Kashmir and the Valley was incomplete without them.

