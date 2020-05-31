Hakeem Yaseen for joint strategy to safeguards domicile rights of J&K residents

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday asked all social and political parties to rise above their individual affiliations and jointly take a review of the new Domicile law and Delimitation Commission to evolve a common strategy on the issues for protection of socio-political interests of J&K.

In a statement, Yaseen while commenting on the new Domicile law and Delimitation Commission said the political parties should present a common view point on these issues of public importance, instead of issuing different statements.

He said common interests of the state especially demographic identity and domicile rights of the people shall have to be safeguarded at all costs.

He said jobs in public sector should be kept exclusively for local youth. Yaseen said since implementation of both Domicile law and Delimitation Commission have far reaching consequences on the future of social and political affairs of J&K, political and social parties should evolve a joint strategy to ensure safeguarding interests of the state.