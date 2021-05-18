Kashmir, Today's Paper
Hakeem Yaseen hails HC's decision to release jail inmates amid COVID

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Tuesday hailed the decision of the High Court to release all jail inmates in J&K amid severe Covid-19 second wave.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen while hailing the decision of the High Court to release jail inmates amid fresh COVID wave, urged for ensuring full health screening and vaccination of all the prisoners to ensure their safety along with their family members.

Yaseen also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to arrange bumper stocks of COVID vaccine so that the stalled vaccination drive could be restored immediately in the nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Without a robust vaccination drive, the spread of the fatal coronavirus virus could not be contained effectively,” Yaseen said.

