May 8, 2021

Hakeem Yaseen hails SC's order on release of prisoners

May 8, 2021
File photo

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday hailed the Supreme Court (SC ) for its order to release prisoners from jails in view of the surge in coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen appealed both the Government of India as well as Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to release all political prisoners of Jammu and Kashmir languishing in different prisons of the country before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said releasing prisoners on Eid would be a great humanitarian initiative and also a conference building measure.

