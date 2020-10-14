Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:56 AM

Hakeem Yaseen, JKPM welcome release of Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:56 AM
File Photo of Hakeem Yasin

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and J&K Peoples Movement have welcomed the release of former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

In separate statements, both the parties urged for release of all other political detenues of Jammu and Kashmir lodged in and outside prisons.

Hakeem Yaseen, chairman PDF said the step would help to create a congenial atmosphere for restoration of a democratic and political process in Jammu and Kashmir.

JKPM in its statement said all those detained since August 2019 must be released, full communications restored and free movement of people allowed, ‘which is essential for upholding Constitutional guarantees on democratic rights and civil liberties’.

