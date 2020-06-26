Hakeem Yaseen opposes allotment of sand extraction contracts to non-locals

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yakeen on Friday expressed concern over the reports that sand blocks along the river Jhelum and its tributaries have been allotted to non-locals.

In a statement, Yaseen said the step was bound to render thousands of people of the Kashmir, associated with sand digging, completely jobless.

Yaseen said the reports about allotment of sand digging contracts along Jhelum to non – locals were a cause of serious concern as the process would badly hit livelihood of thousands of local contractors and their families, associated with the job.

He said reports have come to fore that for the first time since December last year, contracts for mineral blocks in every district of J&K have been allotted to non-local contractors.

He urged the authorities to keep all sand digging works along Jhelum exclusively reserved for the local contractors and demanded cancellation of all such allotments made in this regard so far.

“It doesn’t behoove for the government to play with the sentiments of people during the COVID19 pandemic, when every person in the state is struggling for survival. It is most inhuman to usurp means of livelihood of local people on different pretexts,” Yaseen said.

He said people of J&K were witnessing deliberate attempts to usurp their employment rights by opening recruitment process to outsiders alongside “determined attempts” to change demographic identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people were also worried to learn about deliberate attempts to exploit its natural resources and rendering local people jobless.

Yaseen urged the Centre to desist from playing with sentiments of people of J&K.