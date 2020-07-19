Hakeem Yaseen opposes move to notify 'specific areas' for army

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday expressed apprehensions over recently approved amendments to laws governing constructions in J&K, to notify any land as strategic area for army to build infrastructure.

In a statement, Yaseen said the move will turn entire Kashmir into a “military establishment.”

He said the amendment made by the government in the laws notifying any land , anywhere, as strategic area has become a cause of serious concern for people of Kashmir who see the move as part of the “game plan to change demography of the state.”

He said acquisition of more land in and around the habitations would turn the valley into a garrison where no tourist would ever think to come.

He said Kashmir was primarily a tourist state and bringing its land “under wonton army constructions will destroy its natural scenic splendor.”

He said the new amendment would empower army to get hold of any kind of land at any location.

While opposing the move, Yaseen demanded that the amendment to notify a “strategic area” for building infrastructure for security forces should be withdrawn forth.

He said the amendment amounts to “usurping” all natural resources including agricultural land, forest wealth, civilian establishment and tourist destinations.

He said J&K as a whole has, since 1947, been strategically important as such the government in the “garb of the amendment will have a free hand to give as much land to security forces at their sweet will.”