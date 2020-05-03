Hakeem Yaseen seek loan waiver to hailstorm-hit farmers

Stating that heavy hailstorm on Saturday wrecked havoc to the fruit crop in several parts of Kashmir, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen urged the Lt Governor GC Marmu to sanction adequate relief to the affected farmers immediately.

In a statement, Yaseen said the hailstorm storm hit many areas including Khansahib in Budgam, causing extensive damage to the fruit crop thereby inflicting heavy financial losses on the fruit growers.

He said the damage caused to the fresh fruit due to the hailstorm has given another serious blow to the livelihood of the farming community whose financial conditions were already under tremendous stress post August 5 last year.

Yaseen urged the government to come to the rescue of the affected farmers and fruit growers and waive off their KCC loans immediately so that they can have a sigh of relief to some extent.

“While Kissan Credit Card (KCC) loan waiver would give respite to the affected fruit growers to some extent they should also be provided free fertilizers, hybrid seeds and other agriculture inputs so that they could carry alternate farm practices, ” Yaseen said.

He said the farming community especially fruit growers and traders have become the first causality of the unfavorable conditions in J&K, post August 5 last year. He said the fruit traders were bearing the brunt of prevailing lockdown, as they were unable to sell their fruit consignments placed in various cold stores of the country.