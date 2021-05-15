Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG's attention for COVID management in rural areas

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday sought focused attention for COVID-19 management in rural areas.

A statement of PDF issued here said that in a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, Yaseen appreciated him for his role in containing the spread of dreaded COVID-19 in J&K.

However, he sought focused attention towards controlling the spread of the coronavirus in rural areas also.

Yaseen urged the LG to direct his administration to send teams to rural areas to create more awareness among the rural populace about the devastating effects of the viral infection and to conduct vigorous and sustained vaccination to stop deaths due to COVID-19 infections.

He hailed the decision of LG to provide financial support to shikarawalas and ponnywalas associated with tourism industry and sought special financial incentives for ASHA workers and employees working on Hospital Development Fund (HDF) and NHM workers also working on meager wages in various health centres.

Yaseen also sought LG’s intervention for construction of COVID-19 hospital in RishiporaBudgam.