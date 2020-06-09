Hakeem Yaseen seeks relief, free ration to hailstorm-hit farmers

Expressing concern over devastation caused to standing crops due to hailstorm in Budgam and other areas, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive relief package for the affected farmers besides free ration for the next 12 months.

In a statement Yaseen said the hailstorm storm coupled with thunder storm, persistently from the last one month in various areas of Kashmir including Khansahib in Budgam has wreaked havoc on agriculture produce causing a serious blow to the livelihood of the farmers.

He urged the government to come to the rescue of the hailstorm-hit farming community and provide them cash assistant besides free ration. He said destruction caused to the agricultural produce by the hailstorm has made farmers and fruit traders totally bankrupt, adding the affected farmers were not in a position to repay their Kissan Credit loans and installments of other bank credits.

Yaseen said if hailstorm-hit farmers were not provided cash assistant immediately, they could face starvation. “Keeping in view the grim financial position of the affected farmers, the government should provide free ration to them at least for the next 12 months besides monthly cash assistant,” Yaseen said.