Hakeem Yaseen seeks revival of Indo-Pak cultural, trade ties

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Thursday called for the revival of the cultural and trade ties between India and Pakistan.

A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that the resumption of bilateral trade and cultural ties between the two countries was imperative for removing a trust deficit and to pave a way for building cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries.

He said the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) were necessary for bringing a lasting peace and tranquility in the region.

He also urged for the opening of traditional trade routes of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch-Rawlakote and Uri-Muzaffarabad trade routes.

Yaseen said that the resumption of trade ties between India and Pakistan would pave a way for development of friendly and cordial relations between the two countries.