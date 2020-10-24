Hakeem Yaseen terms forceful retirement as politically motivated

Describing the recent notification of Jammu and Kashmir government about premature retirement of government employees as a ‘politically motivated cruel move to usurp basic rights of employees,’ Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has demanded cancellation of the notification forthwith.

In a statement issued to KNS, he said the move was draconian and against the interests of general employees. He said the move has come as a big shock to government employees “as it could be used to suppress them for ulterior political motives and trampling their right to free expression.” He said, in view of the prevailing socio-political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the move seems to be absolutely politically motivated.

He termed the notification as another cause of mental agony and depression among employees. PDF Chairman enjoined upon the LG administration and Central leadership to desist from provoking the peace loving people of Jammu and Kashmir repeatedly on one pretext or the other “as to every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” He said it would be in the overall interests of the country to respect urges and aspirations of the people and protect their right to live a dignified and peaceful life.