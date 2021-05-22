Hakeem Yaseen urges LG to waive off KCC loans

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday expressed concern over the heavy loss caused to fruits and standing crops in various areas of Kashmir due to hailstorm on Friday and appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to waive off KCC loans of the affected farmers.

In a statement issued here, he demanded adequate relief to the affected farmers and fruit growers.

Yaseen demanded immediate relief, both in terms of cash and kind, in favour of the hailstorm-affected fruit growers and farmers.

“As per rough estimates, about 80 per cent of fruit crop and vegetable produce has got destroyed due to Friday’s hailstorm in various areas of Kashmir,” he said.

Yaseen demanded adequate financial assistance, free ration, fertilizers and vegetable seeds for the affected fruit growers and farmers.

He said since the quantum of damage caused to orchards and standing crop was immense, the government should immediately come to the rescue of the affected farmers and announce an adequate relief package for them.

“About 80 percent of the rural populace depends on fruit and agricultural cultivation for their livelihood. So the government is duty-bound to save the affected farmers and their families from starvation looming large over them in the wake of heavy devastation caused to their fruit and agriculture produce,” Yaseen said and appealed LG Sinha to waive off KCC loans of farmers and fruit growers to protect them from mental trauma.