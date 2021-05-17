Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:47 AM

Hakeem Yaseen urges to overcome shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:47 AM
File photo
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Monday urged the government to overcome the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he urged the need to address the acute shortage of  COVID-19 vaccine  in Kashmir on a war-footing basis to contain the pandemic  and to lower the curve of the rising graph of deaths due to infection.

Yaseen underscored the need to provide adequate number of oxygen plants in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces rationally without any discrimination.

He also resented the move to  shift the site for proposed DRDO COVID Hospital from Reshipora, Budgam  to Khrew on filmsy grounds and sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj  Sinha’s personal intervention into the matter.

Yaseen also urged the LG to extend adequate COVID-19 containment measures in rural areas of Kashmir.

