Hakeem Yaseen urges to overcome shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Monday urged the government to overcome the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he urged the need to address the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Kashmir on a war-footing basis to contain the pandemic and to lower the curve of the rising graph of deaths due to infection.

Yaseen underscored the need to provide adequate number of oxygen plants in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces rationally without any discrimination.

He also resented the move to shift the site for proposed DRDO COVID Hospital from Reshipora, Budgam to Khrew on filmsy grounds and sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s personal intervention into the matter.

Yaseen also urged the LG to extend adequate COVID-19 containment measures in rural areas of Kashmir.