Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 12:06 AM

Hakeem Yaseen welcomes LG's 'assurance' on Property Tax

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 12:06 AM
File Pic
Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen on Monday welcomed Lt. Governor’s assurance that no property tax would be levied in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Monday, Yaseen said that “the assurance of LG on property tax was most heartening as it has removed apprehensions among the people of J&K.”

Yaseen said that the financial position of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was already under tremendous distress and proposed property tax would have added to their fiscal woes.  He urged the Center to announce special f package for ailing transport, tourism and horticulture sectors of Jammu and Kashmir which have been shattered due to unfavorable situation arisen post August 5,2019 happenings in Jammu and Kashmir.

