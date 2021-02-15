Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Tral,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:57 AM

Handicraft department organises awareness camp at Tral

GK News Network
Tral,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:57 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

The Handicraft department Pulwama today organised one day awareness camp cum Registration mela for Artisans at Community Hall Aripal, Tral.

The camp was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina.

Addressing the gathering, the ADC urged upon the artisan community to get their names registered in the department for availing the benefits of various welfare schemes. He stressed upon the officials of the department to conduct awareness camps and educate artisans about the activities being carried by department  for their benefit.

He envisaged for rural empowerment and linkage of Department of Handicrafts for rural upliftment of Artisan fraternity.

Assistant Director Handicrafts, Pulwama gave details of various activities being carried out by the department to cater to the problem of unemployment.

He informed that presently 454 trainees are undergoing training in different traditional crafts in 20 training centres run by the Directorate of Handicrafts.

Besides, He said eight training centres have been sanctioned by District Administration with intake capacity of 10 trainees in each centre under Back to Village Programme.

Block Development officer, Aripal, officers and officials of the concerned department and sizable number of artisans participated in the camp.

