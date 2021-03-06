Handloom Department organises awareness camp at Kupwara

The Department of Handloom Saturday organised a day-long awareness-cum-registration camp for handloom weavers and artisans of Kupwara district at here.

Assistant Director Handloom Muzamil Hassan presided over the camp conducted to provide general awareness to the artisans and handloom weavers regarding the employment opportunities in different activities of the handloom sector.

Hassan said that the government was putting in all out efforts to revive the pristine glory of the handloom sector in Kupwara district, adding that the various innovatives were being implemented in the district to get the best results at the grass root level.

He said 3317 weavers had been registered with the department so far while 400 different units had been established for which the department provided a subsidy of Rs 60 lakh.

Hassan said by now 11 handloom centres were running in different areas of the district where 141 trainees were being imparted training in cutting, tailoring, weaving and Kani Shawl.

A stipend of Rs 1000 is provided to the trainees of elementary courses and Rs 1500 to the trainees of advanced courses.

The experts of Handloom and Handicraft Departments and MD of an NGO ‘Skill Development’ gave detailed information to the participants about various schemes and programmes directly connected with employment generation.