Handwara girl qualifies JEE Advance 2019

Also Read | A village where people risk their lives for want of a bridge

A girl from north Kashmir’s Handwara district has qualified JEE Advance 2019 and fulfilled her dream of studying engineering in top colleges of the country.

Also Read | 10 RISE students make it to IITs

Zoaya lacked both means and opportunity to study out of Kashmir, but she was always an ambitious and focused student, says Farooq Ahmad Malik, Principal of Govt. Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS), Handwara where Zoaya studied classes XI and XII.

Also Read | JEE-Advanced results declared

Zoaya always felt inspired by her Physics teacher at GMHSS Handwara, Muhammad Iqbal Shah. This inspiration led Zoaya to qualify the entrance test and interview for 2018-19 batch of Petronet Kashmir Super 30, one of the 19 centres of CSRL Super30. After one year of hard work at CSRL Super30, Zoaya has scored 98 rank (category) in JEE Advance 2019. “All of us are immensely proud of Zoaya. Kashmir Super30 was the only time she studied outside Kashmir. Otherwise, she completed her entire schooling within Handwara and yet pulled off such a difficult feat. This will surely inspire many more students of the valley to follow her footsteps,” Malik said.