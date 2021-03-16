Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

An orphan girl RabiyahNazir from SopurNaghama village in Kralgund tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district made her family proud securing 490 marks with 10th rank in science stream in the 12th class exams.

Rabiyah, who comes from a poor family, lost her father when she was one-year-old.

With her other siblings, she has seen tough times but their mother always stood by their side.

Rabiyah’s brother who runs a matting shop in Kralgund has a dream of seeing her youngest sister become a doctor.

“After I passed 10th class from a nearby private school with distinction, I set my goal of qualifying NEET. I have seen how our brother toils hard for earning livelihood. He had to leave his own studies after graduation to pay for education expenses of his three younger sisters,” Rabiyah said.

Rabiyah, who anticipated a better rank rather than what she has achieved said that lockdown and low-speed internet had an adverse affect on her preparation.

“Had there been no lockdown and better internet speed, I would have performed better but I am thankful to the Almighty Allah who bestowed me with this rank,” Rabiyah said.

She said that going to Srinagar for private coaching was overrated and thinks it was not mandatory if one had dedication and strong will power.

“Many of my friends after passing 10th class went to Srinagar for private coaching but they have not secured even 90 percent marks. We have much efficient and dedicated teachers in our district, so why to roam in Srinagar or elsewhere,” Rabiyah said.

She used to devote six to seven hours for studies every day thinking that is enough to secure a good rank.

Rabiyah is presently toiling hard for the upcoming NEET examination.

“Since I don’t belong to an influential family, there has not been any doctor from our family. So my family dreams of seeing me wearing a stethoscope,” she said.

Another girl Mehjabeena Rashid Malik from NeeliporaMagamHandwara has brought laurels to Government Higher Secondary School Handwara by securing 492 marks with 8th rank in science stream.

Mehjabeena, who is also working hard to qualify the upcoming NEET examination, said that after the lockdown was imposed the last year, they had no idea how to cope up with the situation in terms of studies.

“But my teachers, especially Physics lecturer Iqbal sir played a crucial role in by teaching us through online classes,” she said.

Mehjabeena said she has preferred to stay away from social media to focus on studies.

“Doing household chores in the morning tells upon the preparation of female students at large but I still managed to devote six to seven hours to studies every day,” she said.

Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School HandwaraGhulam Hassan credited the teachers for the grand success of these students.

“During lockdown our teachers delivered online classes and also prepared study material for the students which paved way for their success,” he said.