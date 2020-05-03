Handwara gunfight: Police pay tribute to slain SI, 2 army officers, 2 soldiers

J&K Police on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan, four army personnel including two officers who were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara on Saturday.

In a statement police said Pathan @ Qazi was appointed as constable in 1999 in armed wing of police.

He volunteered for working in J&K Police’s SOG wing in 2006 and continued in the force. “He was part of and led many anti-militancy operations. In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out of turn promotions and rose from the rank of a constable to Sub-Inspector,” the statement said.

It said the slain police officer was honoured with various medals during his tenure.

“Yesterday, when inputs were received about presence of militants in village Chanjmulla, Handwara, he led the SOG team under the command of district SP Handwara along with CO 21 RR and launched the operation. He was part of the original team which went in to evacuate the civilian inmates in the target house who were taken hostage by the hiding militants,” said the statement.

The statement said the team safely rescued the inmates but came under heavy fire from militants, during the evacuation process and were killed.

“All ranks of police salute the brave heart of police SI Sageer and other members of the team led by Col Ashutosh,” the statement said, adding the SI was survived by three daughters, a son and parents.