Handwara Hafiz-e-Quran among NEET qualifiers

A Hafiz-e-Quran from a remote village of Handwara has brought laurels to the whole town by qualifying the prestigious NEET exam this year.

Faizan, from Muqam Rajwar Shanoo who qualified class 12 in 2017 from Boys Higher Secondary School Qalam Abad with 88.4% marks qualified NEET in his third attempt with 541 marks. His father Mohammad Maqbool Wani who runs a shop in Handwara feels proud of his hardworking son. “I feel privileged to have son like Faizan,” said Maqbool.

“Faizan was in class 4th when I decided to admit him in Madrasa Siraj Ul Uloom Shopian and within 3 years he memorized entire Quran. During his stay at the madrasa I made him to continue his studies at a nearby Government Middle School,” added Maqbool.

Faizan who is currently doing BSC Nursing in South Campus of Kashmir University did not give up hope of clearing NEET and qualified it in his third attempt.

Back home there is a stream of relatives and neighbors coming to congratulate him. Mohammad Ashraf who lives nearby said that it is really a proud moment for all of us and Faizan is an inspiration for the future aspirants.

For his success, Faizan gave full credit to his parents and teachers who supported and counseled him at every step. “I dont think coaching is necessary for qualifying any competitive exam but if you avail this facility that can be an added advantage,” said Faizan who termed hardwork and dedication as the primary requirements.

He said that non availability of 4G internet did tell upon his preparation but luckily he made it this year with a good rank.