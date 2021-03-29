Handwara Police launches plantation drive

Handwara Police in collaboration with Kehmil Forest Division Kralpora launched a plantation drive by planting hundreds of saplings of Conifer (Deodar) in PS Vilgam under the banner of “GREEN JK DRIVE”.

In a statement the police said, “DFO KehmilShri Mohammad Ayoub, SHO PS Vilgam Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad, Range officers Ramhal and Nehri were present and more than 150 saplings of Conifer (Deodar) were planted.”

“The main aim of the plantation drive is to propagate the message to general public that plantation drive should be entailed/inculcated among people as fundamental duties towards environment. People should maintain balanced relation with the environment for future sustainability. Moreover, it is also an initiative to promote greenery in our establishments as a part of larger sustainable ecological development,” it said.