Handwara road not repaired since winter

Residents of Check Sarmarg in north Kashmir’s Handwara area had to carry a body on their shoulders as authorities have failed to repair a 100-metre road at KaniDuna that had caved in during the winter.

Residents said that few days back a local woman died at District Hospital Handwara who was later shifted in an ambulance back to her village but due to the caved in road they were forced to shoulder her on a stretcher to reach the village.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that he had taken note of the issue and assured that the renovation work of the road would be taken on a war footing.