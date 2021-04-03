Handwara school operates from 3 rooms

A Government Upper Primary School (UPS) in Chontipora village of Qalamabad in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is being run from a three-room building.

With over 75 students of nine classes being crammed together, the quality of education has taken a hit even as the concerned authorities are watching as “mute spectators”.

Due to the lack of accommodation, students are forced to take classes under the open sky, and during inclement weather, they are crammed in the three classrooms which goes against the COVID-19 SoPs.

Furthermore, only seven teachers including a headmaster are posted at UPS Chontipora which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.

“We are short of three teachers and the available teachers are over-burdened as each one has to teach eight to nine classes every day,” said a teacher posted at the school.

The rundown single-room two buildings in the courtyard also pose threat to the students.

“We have time and again requested the higher ups for demolition of these buildings but to no avail,” said another teacher.

The broken kitchen shed and ‘blocked’ washroom also mar the smooth functioning of the school.

The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation and staff has also left the locals anguished.

“When Education department is focusing on an enrollment drive, can anybody ask the higher officials how they can retain the new entrants in absence of necessary facilities,” said a research scholar. “The department should focus more on quality education which is impossible in absence of basic amenities.”

A local said that despite being the oldest school in the area, it had never remained a priority for the government.

Zonal Education Officer Mawer, Muhammad Maqbool said that he had written to the higher ups for augmentation of accommodation.

“Hopefully some tangible and concrete steps will be taken soon,” Maqbool said.