Handwara 'shell blast': Two days after daughter's death, mother breathes her last in Srinagar

A 49-year-old woman from north Kashmir’s Handwara succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar to injuries sustained in a suspected shell blast early Saturday morning, two days after her daughter died due to the same blast, official sources said.

The mother-daughter duo Sara Begum, 49,wife of Ghulam Ahmad Rather and her 19-year-old daughter Gulnaza Banu from Sharkoot Villgam in Taratpora Amargargh area of Handwara had suffered grievous wounds on Wednesday when a “dead shell” went off while they were cleaning the vegetables brought from the nearby forest area.

Police said that the duo had apparently brought the “dead shell” along with the vegetables on Tuesday, May 25.

The duo was removed to local hospital at Handwara where the teenage-girl succumbed to wounds while her mother was shifted in critical condition to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

News agency GNS quoting official sources reported Sara Begum succumbed to the wounds at the Srinagar hospital on wee hours today.

Police has already filed a case and further investigations are underway. So far no compensation has been paid to the family by administration.