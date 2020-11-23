Handwara village protests water scarcity

Residents of Parinar, Hatmula village here Sunday complained that they were without potable water for the past several years.

“We are forced to fetch water from a stream by walking several kilometers on foot every day,” said Haleema Begum, a resident of area.

Sarpanch of Hatmulla, Muhammad Afzal Mir said, “Not only Parinar and Mominabad are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water but Sub-Centre Hatmulla and New Type Primary Health Centre Nagri are also facing shortage of water which has impacted the working of these health centres.”