Handwara village without power supply

Residents of a village here on Wednesday accused the Power Development Department (PDD) of failing to provide power supply to the area.

A group of residents of Momin-Abad locality of Zachaldara said the area was without power supply for a “long time.” The residents said over the years scores of families moved out from the village and built their houses in Momin-Abad locality. “But we have been denied the electricity supply even as the department claims every nook and corner of the Valley is being supplied the electricity,” said a resident.

“In absence of electricity we are forced to use candles. Our repeated pleas to the authorities concerned for connecting us to the power grid haven’t bore any result till date,” said the resident.

He said the students from the locality face problems in charging their mobiles phones to take online classes, amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Executive Engineer, PDD Handwara said the department will try to redress the grievance of the village at earliest.