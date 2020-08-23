Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:53 AM

Handwara village without water supply

Residents of Krumhora village here on Sunday complained they were without potable drinking water for the past several years.

Many residents said they were supplied water from Parinag-Nagradi scheme, but the scheme became non-functional, leaving inhabitants without the drinking water supply.

He said locals had dug up wells on their own to meet the need of drinking water but due to the prevailing dry spell, all the wells have dried up.

“We pay Rs 1,000 to fetch water tanker from Nagradi, some two km from our village” said Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, a local.

“Although a bore well was dug before two years in the village but that is no way sufficient as the village consists of 350 households” said another local Abdul Rehman Sheikh.

Locals said they raised the issue with all the authorities concerned including Deputy Commissioner Kupwara time and again, but to no avail. The residents appealed to the authorities to redress their grievances.

Executive Engineer, PHE department, Zubair Ahmad confirmed the village was suffering owing to non-availability of the drinking water.

“The department will soon issue tender to start work on the supply line,” he said. However, AEE, Muhammad Shafi said they would be supplying water through two water tankers on daily basis to the village till the problem is solved permanently.

