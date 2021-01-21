Handwara villagers carry patient on stretcher for 5 km

As the road in their area continues to remain blocked due to the recent snowfall, residents of Kupwara district’s Hangnikote village carried an ailing woman on a stretcher over their shoulders walking 5 km to reach the hospital.

The road to the village continued to remain blocked even after 15 days of the snowfall, making people, especially the patients suffer.

A woman Naseema, 30, developed acute abdominal pain in Thursday morning after which her husband, Farooq Ahmad Teedwa, sought help from neighbours and relatives to shift her to a nearby hospital.

Without losing any time, the villagers wrapped her in a blanket and carried her in a makeshift stretcher to reach the nearest public health centre at Tarathpora.

The villagers ferried her on shoulders and walked 5 km to the health-centre where from she was referred to District Hospital Handwara.

Deputy Sarpanch of the village, Ashiq Ahmad said that they had brought the issue of snow clearance to the notice of the Roads and Buildings Handwara division but to no avail.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din took note of the incident and sent a team of officials headed by NaibTehsildar to ascertain the fact.

“Whosoever is found guilty of dereliction of duties will be dealt strictly,” he said.