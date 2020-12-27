Handwara villagers demand better road, medical facilities

The residents of Waisa Kawnar complain about the lack of basic amenities in their area, resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.

The residents said that the area consists of 600 households but they had been deprived of better road connectivity. Sarpanch Waisa Kawnar, Muhammad Rafiq Malik said that the 6.5-km road from Kukrosa to Waisa via Zafarkhani was in worse condition and had not been renovated by the concerned department for a decade now.

“The road was taken up by PMGSY department in 2006 and since then macadamization of the road has become a distant dream. We did approach the concerned department many times but to no avail,” said Sonauallah Malik of Waisa.

The residents said that the village Check comprising 150 households had no road connectivity, adding to the hardships of the inhabitants.

“We have to walk several kilometers to reach Waisa and then board public transport to approach Handwara,” said Tariq Ahmad Ganie, a local youth.

The residents complained of lack of better health facilities in their area.

“Decades ago, a sub-centre had been established here but our appeal of upgrading the existing sub-centre to Primary Health Centre every time fell to deaf ears,” said a local youth. “For a small ailment we need to either visit PHC Vilgam or District Hospital Handwara. This costs a fortune for the poor as most of the people here are labour class.”

Abdul Rashid, a resident, said that the area comprising Waisa, Kawnar, Dachna, Undroot, Zaferkhani, Khanbal, Mundori and Punjabi Mohalla villages had been left at the God’s mercy.

“Our area is snow bound and remains cut off from district headquarters for days together and during those days if a medical emergency occurs, nobody comes to our rescue. The need of the hour is to upgrade the sub-centre to Primary Health Centre so that the inhabitants can avail better health facilities,” he said.

The residents appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally look into the grievances of the area so that the hardships people were living with could be redressed.