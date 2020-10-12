Hangul captured in Awantipora, shifted to Dachigam National Park

A Wildlife team on Monday captured a Hangul in Awantipora area of this district and shifted him to Dachigam National Park.

An official said the Hangul was trapped in a stone quarry in Bahoo area, following which locals informed the Wildlife officials.

A team headed by Wildlife Warden rushed to the spot and after six hour, the animal was captured. Later the animal was released in Dachigam wildlife sanctuary, the official said.

Wildlife Warden, Shopian range, Intisar Suhail said: “it is a male animal. It is a very rare and precious animal. We captured the animal without tranquilizing him,” he said.

In March this year, 14 Hangul were seen in Shikargah area of Tral Wildlife sanctuary. Hangul is a critically endangered species mainly found in Dachigam National Park and its adjoining areas. The male Hangul is characterized by the antlers and brownish red coat. The female Hangul does not have horns.