Hanjura condoles demise of Namgyal

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Tuesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Namgyal.

In a statement Hanjura while praying for peace to the departed soul extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“We mourn the demise of one of the most notable political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who earnestly served the democratic institutions of the state. As I express my sincere condolences to his family, I express my full confidence that Namgyal’s great political legacy will be carried forward,” said Hanjura.