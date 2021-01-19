Haran Haripora in Budgam to be developed as Model Panchayat

The District Administration, Budgam today informed that the Panchayat Haran Haripora shall be developed as Model Panchayat in the district.

This was given out during a meeting convened here to discuss modalities for establishment of one model panchayat at district level under the chairmanship of District development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza. During the meeting, convener KVK Budgam, Dr. Nasir Dar said that Panchayat Haran Haripora has been selected to be developed as Model Village after duly scrutinising all parameters including feasibility.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC urged upon all allied departments to keep a close liaison with KVK Budgam and work in a convergent mode to undertake the base level survey, work on farmer oriented problems and formulate the active plan to be implemented in the said panchayat to develop it as a model panchayat village.

He directed the allied departments that the latest schemes/projects presently under their operation as well as under their authority shall be introduced and implemented in the said model panchayat as well.

The meeting among others was attended by Joint Director Planning, District Statics and Evaluation Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Associate Director Extension, all BDOs and Officers and officials of concerned departments including KVK