Harvard Scientist conducts webinar for students in Bandipora

HKM Govt Degree College Bandipora conducted an international online Lecture/Webinar entitled “Career Prospectus and Opportunities While Studying Abroad’’ on 10th January live from Harvard University, USA, a spokesperson said.

According to a statement, the lecture was delivered by Dr Shabir Hassan who is presently working as Research Scientist and Faculty at Harvard University. Faculty of different colleges/institutions, scholars and students from different parts of the world participated in the webinar.

The official said, in a detailed presentation, Dr Shabir Hassan gave an overview of Foreign Universities which provide courses on full term scholarship/fellowship to Indian Students. He talked about various important exams such as GRE, TOEFL that students need to qualify to find themselves competitive at international level.

Driven from his personal experience, Dr. Shabir spoke about wide range of issues which we are confronted with and pointed that how through guidance and career counselling the innate potential of the students could be chiselled and channelized towards the better prospects of life.

He talked about the options of career development/employment in research and teaching that galore in foreign countries like USA, UK, Japan and Germany.