Hasnain Masoodi reviews work on development projects at Shopian

Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi Friday visited this district to take a detailed review of major developmental projects and implementation of flagship schemes.

Masoodi convened a meeting with the district officers of various departments to review the project-wise status of all ongoing projects. On the occasion District Development Commissioner (DDC ) Shopian, Choudhry Mohammad Yasin presented a detailed status of the ongoing projects through power point presentation to the chair and highlighted sector wise progress of major projects and key flagship schemes of different sectors including R&B, RDD, PDD, PHE, Health, Education, FCS&CA, Labour, Social Welfare, Horticulture and Agriculture, besides Animal and Sheep Husbandry.

He informed the chair that Reshi-Nagri Bridge connecting the district with adjoining Kulgam, which was pending since long has now been completed and inaugurated for plying of transport.

The DDC informed the MP that the numbers of departments were able to achieve cent percent target but a few lagged behind owing to some bottle-necks in their respective projects.

The MP instructed the concerned for removing all bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of all work projects. He also directed for regular field visits to get feedback regarding implementation of various government schemes meant for welfare of people besides stressing on need -based development in far flung areas of the district.

The MP appreciated the efforts of district administration for effective implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in different sectors and effectively conducting Jan Abhiyan and Block Dewas before Back to Village 3 programme.

Addressing the meeting, the MP asked the officers for proper and judicious utilization of funds besides directing the DDC to closely monitor progress of different schemes being executed for welfare of the people.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joint Director Planning, and other district officers and engineers were present in the meeting.