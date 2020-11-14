Have bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC polls: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the aim behind formation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was “not to bicker over DDC polls, but safeguard identity of people.”

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said: “PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K that’s been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections”.

Mehbooba, the former Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state is the Vice President of the Gupkar Alliance, which was formed last month to strive for restoration of J&K’s special status. The Alliance is headed by National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

Responding to Mehbooba’s tweet, People’s Conference Chairman and PAGD spokesman, Sajad Lone said “there was absence of statesmanship and magnanimity”.

“I agree with every word and would further add that the reality as it exists is that statesmanship and magnanimity is still a missing trait in our polity. And the absence is being felt more than any other time”.

The constituent parties of the Gupkar Alliance are currently in consultation over seat sharing for the forthcoming DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir.