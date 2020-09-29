Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

Former minister, Javaid Mustafa Mir on Tuesday said he enjoys complete support of majority of executive committee members of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and continues to be the party President.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Mir said claims of Feroz Peerzada that he was the party President were “completely false and contrary to the decisions taken in an earlier executive committee meeting,”.

Mir’s statement comes just two days after the JKPM faction led by Peerzada had said he was the party President, giving him authority to initiate legal action against Mir “for falsely claiming to be JKPM President.”

“Both of us (Peerzada and Mir) were part of the meeting in which it was agreed upon that he would be the chairman and I would take the position of party President. So I don’t understand what the dispute is. All the state executive members are sitting right in front of you in my support,” Mir said.

Responding to a question on his resignation from JKPM earlier, Mir said “Yes, I had resigned along with Shah Faesal but soon majority of the EC members persuaded me to return to the party. I agreed to the party workers and with the EC consent, my resignation withdrawal was accepted on August 27,” Mir said.

He said he was against joining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but added that JKPM was “on the same page as the other parties who are signatories to Gupkar Declaration”.

“I have spoken to Dr Farooq Abdullah recently and our party fully supports the Gupkar Declaration,” Mir said.

Mir said JKPM has demanded that the government should immediately address these issues of unemployment, regularisation of contractual, need based, adhoc workers and daily wagers.

“The issue of employees under Hospital Development Fund, Rehbar-e-Khel and others must be resolved. There is also a need to address the issue of Self Help Group Engineers and other categories,” Mir said.

He said unemployment and lack of opportunity were “pushing youth towards drug addiction and other social evils.” Mir said JKPM has demanded the government must extend support to the agriculture and horticulture sector.

“The KCC loan should be waived off immediately and farmers must be compensated for the loss suffered due to harsh weather conditions. The movement of trucks laden with live stock, fruit and other everyday necessities must be made smooth and hassle free,” Mir said.

Mir said the government must come up with a concrete plan for rehabilitation of ailing trade, tourism, transport and other sectors which have suffered since August 5 last year.