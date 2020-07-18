HC asks govt to reconsider order on Gurdawara Prabandhak Committees

J&K High Court has asked the government to reconsider a notification which allows continuation of Gurdawara Prabandhak committees of several district for three months from the date their term expired or till elections of these committees were held.

Pointing out that the government appears not to have considered the true interpretation of the rules, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey ordered that till next date of hearing, the exercise of powers of the committees in Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Srinagar and Jammu district, shall be supervised and monitored by the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

The petitioners, Satinder Singh and others, belonging to Sikh community and registered voters in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Rules had submitted that they were aggrieved of the notification issued by Principal Secretary Revenue Department on July 13.

By virtue of the notification, the government in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 63-C of the rules had directed that the members of District Gurdawara Prabandhak Committees of the districts, elected in 2015, shall continue as the members of the committees for three months from the date their term has expired or till elections of these Committees were held under the Act.

The petitioners contended that Rule 63-C did not empower the government to exceed the term of members of office beyond a period of five years.

“The only power available in terms of Rule 63-C is on noticing any difficulty regarding holding of elections. The government may for reasons to be recorded in writing, that it is not reasonably practicable to hold elections to any Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Act and these rules, nominate the members of the Committee,” they said.

The petitioners submitted that there was no scope for the government for “extending” the term of the Committees in term of Rule 63-C and hence it was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

“Prima facie, it appears that the government has not considered the true interpretation of the rules, as such, it is left open to the government to reconsider the matter in tune with Rule 63 C of the rules, and take a decision,” the Court said and issued notice to the government, returnable by July 24.