HC asks Union Finance Ministry to examine approach in matters of family pensions

Disapproving the delay in releasing family pension, the high court on Monday asked Secretary Ministry of Finance Department, Government of India, to examine the approach adopted in the matters pertaining to the family pension of the employees.

While hearing a contempt petition, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey asked the secretary to take an overall view in these matters.

The court on October 6 had directed the Accountant General to finalize the family pension case of one Shama Agha regarding implementation of judgment seeking release of family pension.

The Accountant General filed statement of facts in compliance to the court’s October 6 order, mentioning that the case of the petitioner for payment of family pension has been taken up with the Senior Accounts Officer (AIS), Central Pension Accounting Office New Delhi.

The statement of facts reveals that the matter has been forwarded for payment of family pension to the office of India Audit and Accounts Department, the court observed.

The court held that ordinarily, authorities at the helm of the affairs, are not expected to delay the payment of family pension to the next kin and kith, who has served the Government for considerable time.

“The Court feels it necessary that while seeking response from the Accountant General, qua payment of family pension to the petitioner, a copy of the Judgment out of which the instant contempt petition has arisen along with copies of orders passed in the contempt petition from 10.03.2020 till date be send to Secretary to Ministry of Finance Department, Government of India for examining the approach adopted in the matters pertaining to the family pension of the employees.”

Need to send the copy of judgment and orders has arisen to update the Secretary for taking an overall view in these matters, the court said.

For filing compliance of the order, the court granted ten days time to the Accountant General. In case, the court said, the compliance was not filed, the authority shall appear in person on December 31.