HC directs CRPF to complete selection process for MO post

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the selection authority concerned to conduct interview of Dr Adil Aziz for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) in CRPF and finalize the selection process within eight weeks.

Dr Aziz through Advocate M Y Bhat had approached the court with the contention that the selection authority had issued him a letter dated 22nd of August, 2014 asking him to appear in the interview on 15 September, 2014 at Composite Hospital, Chandigarh.

He submitted that due to devastating floods which had done away with the entire communication system in Kashmir; he had received the interview letter much after the date fixed for his interview.

In response to his plea, the court had stalled the selection process till further hearing before the bench.

Pointing out that the flood left its devastating impact for a long period and almost every means of communication remained affected in Kashmir, court observed that there was every possibility that the said communication for the interview might not have reached the petitioner on time. It said the date on which his interview was scheduled, 15 September, 2014, the entire Kashmir was submerged in the devastating floods and almost every means of communication was affected.

Disposing of the petition, the bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed the respondents to get the petitioner interviewed for the post of medical officer after giving him prior notice. “Since, a lot of water has flown down the Jhelum from the date of conduct of interview of the other competing candidates; the respondents are directed to conclude the exercise expeditiously, preferably within eight weeks”