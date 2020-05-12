HC directs Govt to provide job to kin of disappeared man

The High Court has directed the Government to consider compassionate appointment for a family whose only son and sole bread earner had disappeared in Srinagar 28 years ago.

Gulzar Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Kanthparistan Safakadal Srinagar had disappeared on 22 July 1992 after he had left home.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur directed the government to consider case of Mst Taja, mother of Mir, who had petitioned court, for compassionate appointment in terms of SRO 43 of 1994.

Dismissing an appeal by the government against its single bench order, the division bench held that the process for the appointment should not be uninfluenced by the report dated 29 December 2003 from the Additional Director General of Police (CID), J&K.

The Single Judge while upholding the SHRC order had directed the government to consider one of the members of the victim for employment in terms of Rules notified vide SRO No. 43 of 1994 and pay ex-gratia relief to the family.

The division bench issued the direction after observing that it did find no reason at all to differ from the report dated 03 March 2003 of the Director General of Police before the SHRC that neither the missing boy nor any member of his family was involved in illegal or subversive activity.

“The subsequent communication of the CID in December 2003, which is not supported with any evidence, and, does not doubt the previous report dated 03rd March 2003, is clearly baseless and cannot be relied upon,” it added.

Dismissing the appeal as baseless and devoid of legal merit, the court asked the government to ensure within six weeks payment of the amount of Rs one lakh is awarded to the family by the order dated 1 April 2003 of J&K State Human Rights Commission, if not already paid.

“In as much as the amount has not been paid for almost 16 years, the respondent shall be entitled to simple interest at the rate of 8 percent per annum on the compensation. This amount shall also be calculated and paid within four weeks” it added.

The court sought compliance report within eight weeks saying if the report was not filed as ordered, the Registrar Judicial shall place the matter before the court for orders.