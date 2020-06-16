Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 1:58 AM

HC directs petitioner to withdraw plea seeking CBI probe into sarpanch's killing

Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday to withdraw his petition seeking a CBI probe into the killing of a sarpanch by unidentified gunmen, as he had sought to make the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory a party to the case.

“I was told by the court to withdraw the instant petition as we had included the lieutenant governor as a respondent. The court said it cannot be done as the LG is the constitutional head,” the petitioner, Ramesh Kumar Pandita, told PTI.

The petitioner said he had sought a CBI probe into the killing of his close friend Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch (village head) who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district last week.

“The judge told me a writ petition can only be filed by a relative or a registered organisation,” he added. Ajay Pandita, the sarpanch of Larkipora area in Anantnag district, was shot dead by the gunmen in his native village on June 8.

