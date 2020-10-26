HC dismisses erstwhile RReTs petition on IMPACT training

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ruled that skill development and professional improvement is a lifelong process irrespective of the fact whether an individual or employee is qualified or not.

Dismissing a petition by erstwhile RReTs (Grade-II and Grade-III), who were seeking exemption from undergoing ‘Integrated Multidisciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers’ (‘IMPACT’), a bench of justice Ali Muhammad Magrey said: “Possessing of higher qualification does not confer any right upon an employee to seek exception from the capacity building programmes, more so, when the course is designed to address the vital aspects concerning the teaching or learning process.”